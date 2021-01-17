BBC News

Covid-19: Beating September vaccine target for all over-18s would a 'bonus' - Raab

image captionForeign secretary Dominic Raab said the UK was making "good progress" in its vaccine roll-out

The UK is on track to meet its target of offering a vaccine to every adult by September, and beating that would be a "bonus", the foreign secretary said.

Dominic Raab reiterated that the plan was to deliver 15 million jabs by mid-February and 17 million more by spring.

Asked about reports that every adult could be vaccinated by the end of June, he told the BBC: "If it can be done more swiftly, that's a bonus."

More than 300,000 people a day are currently being vaccinated.

Mr Raab told the Andrew Marr Show that he was not aware of any delays to supplies from manufacturers Pfizer and AstraZeneca and said he was "confident we have the flexibility" to deliver enough doses.

"It is an enormous challenge. We are meeting it," he said. "But we take nothing for granted."

He said the government was piloting vaccination centres that would be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week to ensure it was giving the jabs at "the maximum capacity deliverable".

Saturday's figures showed a further 324,233 vaccine doses were administered across the UK, taking the total above 3.5 million.

