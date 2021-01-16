Covid-19: Further 1,295 deaths recorded in the UK
A further 1,295 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test have been reported in the UK, the third-highest daily total since the pandemic began.
It brings the total number of deaths by this measure to 88,590.
There have also been a further 41,346 lab-confirmed cases, and 4,262 more people have been admitted to hospital.
The latest figures come ahead of Monday's change in travel rules for the UK, with all arrivals having to quarantine amid fears over new strains.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the changes at a Downing Street news conference on Friday, saying they would "protect against the risk of as yet unidentified new strains" of Covid.