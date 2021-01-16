Covid-19: Travel industry crisis and Pfizer vaccine delay

It is almost a month since Christmas was "downsized" across the country. But in most parts of the UK, people did meet in Christmas "bubbles" if only for just one day. So what impact did this have? The overall picture shows a sharp increase in cases around this time. However, a closer look at the numbers suggests this trend was already happening and was probably caused by the new, more infectious variant of the virus rather than increased contact between people. Take a closer look at what happened over Christmas.