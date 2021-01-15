Covid-19: UK travel corridors to close and small firms' court win

The coronavirus epidemic in the UK is still officially estimated to be growing, according to the government's latest estimate of the R number - but there are signs lockdown restrictions may be working. The Government Office for Science and the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) now estimates the R number to be between 1.2 and 1.3, compared to 1-1.4 last week. But in London, where tight restrictions came in earlier, the R number is between 0.9 and 1.2. England's chief medical officer, Prof Chris Whitty, told the Downing Street briefing there was some "levelling off" in cases "thanks to enormous efforts by so many people". What is the UK's R number and why does it matter?