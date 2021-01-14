South America travel ban over Brazil variant fears
- Published
UK-bound arrivals from South America and Portugal will be banned from Friday over concerns about the Brazilian coronavirus variant.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the change would come into force from 04:00 GMT.
British and Irish citizens and foreign nationals with residence rights will still be able to travel but must isolate for 10 days, he said.
The decision was announced following a meeting of ministers on Thursday.
The ban applies to arrivals from Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Cape Verde, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay and Venezuela.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.