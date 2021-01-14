Covid-19: Past infection 'may protect for five months' and fight on to save gig venues
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 GMT.
1. Past Covid-19 infection may 'protect for five months'
Most people who have had Covid-19 are protected from catching it again for at least five months, a study led by Public Health England shows. But scientists say some people do catch Covid-19 a second time and can infect others, with officials stressing people should follow the stay-at-home rules whether or not they have had the virus.
2. Revisiting a Covid ward 10 months on
As the UK reports 1,564 people dying within 28 days of a positive Covid test - the highest toll since the pandemic hit our shores - Fergal Keane revisits St Mary’s and Charing Cross hospitals, in London, from where he sent a moving report last April.
3. Pharmacies start Covid vaccinations
The first six of 200 High Street pharmacies in England are to start vaccinating people against coronavirus later, as part of a plan to offer jabs to 15 million people across the UK in four priority groups by mid-February. However, pharmacists say many more chemist shops should be allowed to administer the injection.
4. New test rule for England arrivals pushed back
Rules requiring international travellers to test negative for coronavirus before departure for England will come into force from 04:00 GMT on Monday. The change was scheduled for Friday but ministers are allowing people more time "to prepare". Arrivals from overseas by plane, train or boat - including UK nationals - will have to take a test up to 72 hours before leaving. Scotland is set to adopt the same approach, with Wales and Northern Ireland expected to announce plans for pre-arrival testing in the coming days.
5. Fighting to save the 'magic of live music'
With many music venues struggling to survive since the pandemic forced them to close their doors, fans have been clubbing together to save their favourite haunts. And now folk-punk singer Frank Turner is once again picking up his guitar to help by livestreaming fundraising gigs. As he puts it: "Drinking a beer and watching some live music is a magic, magic thing and I miss it terribly."
And don't forget...
If you're thinking about ordering a takeaway, you can find out what we know about how safe it is in our explainer.
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.