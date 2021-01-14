Covid-19: Past infection 'may protect for five months' and fight on to save gig venues

Rules requiring international travellers to test negative for coronavirus before departure for England will come into force from 04:00 GMT on Monday. The change was scheduled for Friday but ministers are allowing people more time "to prepare". Arrivals from overseas by plane, train or boat - including UK nationals - will have to take a test up to 72 hours before leaving. Scotland is set to adopt the same approach, with Wales and Northern Ireland expected to announce plans for pre-arrival testing in the coming days.