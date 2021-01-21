Covid: The new strains explained in South Asian languages
- Published
A new UK strain of coronavirus was first discovered in September, and since then has been causing a rise in infections in the UK. The new variant has been found to spread more quickly, research from Public Health England suggests it's between 30% and 50% more infectious.
The strain has caused a surge in cases and rising hospital admissions, which led the government to increase restrictions and introduce a national lockdown. Other strains have also been discovered in countries across the world.
Here, doctors discuss the new variants with their relatives and family friends and answer their questions.
Punjabi
Dr Dilsher Singh spoke to his mum Balbir Kaur, in Punjabi, to address her concerns about the new variants.
Urdu
Dr Nadia Ali spoke to her cousin Naveed Butt, in Urdu, to address his concerns about the new variants.
Tamil
Dr Venughanan Manikavasagar spoke to his family friend and Tamil teacher Mathavy Shivaleelan, in Tamil, to address her concerns about the new variants.
Sylheti
Dr Anika Ahmed spoke to her aunt Syeda Choudhury, in Sylheti, to address her concerns about the new variants.
Gujarati
Dr Komal Badiani spoke to her uncle Ramesh Lakhani, in Gujarati, to address his concerns about the new variants.