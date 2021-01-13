Covid-19: We can make this the peak by following rules, says Hancock
"We can make this the peak" of the coronavirus pandemic "if enough people follow the rules", Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said.
He told BBC Breakfast it was "those individual decisions" that determine the virus's spread and it "comes down to the behaviour of everyone".
People "shouldn't take the mickey out of the rules," he said.
Under the national lockdown, people in England must stay at home and only go out for limited reasons.
This includes for food shopping, exercise, or work if they cannot do so from home. Similar measures are in place across much of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Latest figures show there are now more than 35,000 people in hospital with Covid - an increase on the spring peak.
It comes as Boris Johnson is set to be questioned by MPs on the vaccine rollout later.
Meanwhile, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is also due to announce whether there will be any changes to lockdown restrictions later. Ministers have been discussing the possibility of tightening the current restrictions.
When asked on BBC Breakfast if this was the peak of this wave of the pandemic, Mr Hancock replied: "I want it to be, but that comes down to the behaviour of everyone.
"Together we can make this the peak if enough people follow the rules which are incredibly clear."
On the news that patients at a hospital in London are to be discharged early and sent to a hotel to help free up beds for critically ill coronavirus patients, Mr Hancock said moving patients to hotels "isn't something we are actively putting in place".
King's College Hospital said it would help to create space for the "high numbers" of new admissions and would "temporarily accommodate mainly homeless patients who are ready to safely leave hospital and will benefit from further support from community partners".
Asked about images of elite footballers celebrating goals with hugs, Mr Hancock said: "I think elite sport is important because these are tough times, and being able to watch the football on the telly is really important because there's loads of things that you can't do."