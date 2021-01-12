Covid: Play your part in fight against virus, says Patel
- Published
People have been urged to "play your part" and follow Covid rules by Home Secretary Priti Patel, who says she will back police to enforce laws.
At a No 10 briefing, Ms Patel said a minority were "putting the health of the nation at risk" by flouting rules.
Police are "moving more quickly to issuing fines", she added, with nearly 45,000 fixed penalty notices issued across the UK.
Another 1,243 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid.
And there have been a further 45,533 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.
"My message today to anyone refusing to do the right thing is simple: if you do not play your part our selfless police officers - who are out there risking their own lives every day to keep us safe - they will enforce the regulations," Ms Patel said.
"And I will back them to do so, to protect our NHS and to save lives."
Also at the briefing, Martin Hewitt, chair of the National Police Chiefs' Council, said people should be asking themselves whether their reason for leaving home was "truly essential".
He stressed that police officers had been "putting themselves at risk in order to keep people safe", and said it had been "disappointing" to see some of the behaviour by rule-breakers.