Covid-19: NHS staff struggles and free meals row

As more sites across the UK offer coronavirus vaccinations, the debate around who should be at the front of the queue for them continues. Some parents have told us staff at special schools should be further up the list. Many disabled children have been forced to stay at home due to the risks they could face and parents say vaccinating their teachers would allow them to return to the classroom. Meanwhile, customs operators argue they should be prioritised in an effort to keep vital supplies flowing into the UK after Brexit. See when you might be eligible, and some other vaccine FAQs.