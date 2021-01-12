Free school meals: Rashford meets with food parcel provider after outcry
Marcus Rashford has raised concerns about the supply of food parcels to children on free school meals in England while schools are in lockdown.
The footballer had shared images of what appeared to be the parcels, saying they were "just not good enough".
It prompted Downing Street to stress the food in these parcels should be healthy. The children's minister is investigating "urgently".
Rashford said "we must do better", adding children should not go hungry.
The Department for Education said it had clear guidelines for food parcels.
'Double the price'
During the lockdown, schools have been told to continue providing free meals for those who are learning at home.
But whereas in the first lockdown many families were given vouchers, schools are now being urged to provide food parcels through their caterer or a food company.
If schools cannot provide parcels, they can consider other arrangements, which might include vouchers for local shops and supermarkets, the Department for Education says.
A number of images were shared online which appeared to show packages with small amounts of food supplied - many of which are supposed to last for 10 days.
One picture that has been retweeted 15,000 times on Twitter and received 36,000 likes shows two carrots, two potatoes and a tin of baked beans among a small range of food items.
The person who posted the photo said in her tweet that the food had been provided instead of £30 of food vouchers and was supposed to provide lunches for a child for 10 days.
Chartwells, the company which she said provided the parcel, said it had not provided the hamper.
What does guidance on food parcels say?
- parcels should contain food items rather than pre-prepared meals due to food safety considerations
- minimise the fridge and freezer space that schools and families will need to store foods
- contain items which parents can use to prepare healthy lunches for their child/children across the week
- not rely on parents having additional ingredients at home to prepare meals
- not contain items restricted under the school food standards
- cater for pupils who require special diets, for example, allergies, vegetarians or religious diets - schools should ensure there are systems in place to avoid cross-contamination
- contain appropriate packaging sizes for household use, rather than wholesale sizes
Source: Department for Education
Zane Powles, assistant head teacher at Western Primary School in Grimsby, said the night after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced another lockdown, he went to the supermarket to get "all our packed lunches for the next two days".
He adds that what he bought for the packed lunches was "much better" than what he gets from the company he uses, for half the price.
"We found that actually, throughout the whole of lockdown, that what we've been getting from the company has been not the greatest in the world and is nearly double the price for what we pay for hot meals pre-lockdown. So we weren't happy at all."
Chef Wayne Sullivan, who lives in the Cotswolds and has three school-age children, said food parcels were not yet being provided at his children's schools.
Instead, he has been collecting packed lunches - made by a food company - for two of his boys, aged seven and eight, from their school each day until the hampers are ready.
He said he was "horrified" by the contents and posted an image online.
Mr Sullivan, a former MasterChef contestant, told the BBC: "I was horrified. I know how much the companies are given to feed children and there's probably about 55p worth of food. It's not been prepared with any care or attention, and nutritionally it's not balanced."
'Woefully inadequate'
After initially sharing images of food parcels, Rashford later tweeted that he had a meeting with Chartwells, a school lunch provider.
Rashford shared some "key points" from his conversation with Chartwells.
In a Twitter thread, the England international said he had been told free school meals hampers are "distributed to provide 10 lunch meals per child across 2 weeks", adding: "Is 1 meal a day from Mon-Fri sufficient for children most vulnerable?"
Rashford went on to ask why independent businesses which "struggled their way through 2020" cannot be mobilised to support distribution of food packages and said it was "unacceptable" that children should go hungry due to poor communication and a lack of transparency.
He also said that Chartwells had clarified that "Chartwells supply FSM when schools are operational. Chartwells is not the exclusive supplier of FSM across the UK. Chartwells have asked to make it clear that the picture in circulation that features the pepper is not one of their hampers".
"One thing that is clear is that there was very little communication with the suppliers that a national lockdown was coming. We MUST do better. Children shouldn't be going hungry on the basis that we aren't communicating or being transparent with plans. That is unacceptable," the footballer added.
Reacting to the initial images, Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: "The images appearing online of woefully inadequate free school meal parcels are a disgrace.
"Where is the money going?
"This needs sorting immediately so families don't go hungry through lockdown."
The government's children's minister Vicky Ford said: "Food parcels should cover all lunchtime meals and be nutritious.
"We've increased funding for parcels and will support local vouchers - national voucher also rolling out ASAP, working night and day on this. Hope your kids are ok."
After announcing her plans to investigate, Ms Ford also defended the use of parcels instead of vouchers for families in need.
She added: "One of the reasons why some schools have used food parcels rather than vouchers is that it helps keep them in touch with families.
"Very sadly during the pandemic there has been an increase in risk to some children. Do call NSPCC If you are concerned about a child."
The Department for Education said: "We have clear guidelines and standards for food parcels, which we expect to be followed. Parcels should be nutritious and contain a varied range of food."
It has said it will open a national scheme to provide supermarket vouchers via an online portal "as soon as possible".
In a statement, Chartwells said it had "worked hard to produce food hampers at incredibly short notice".
It said the hampers were put together last week based on the cost of a free school meal allowance - £2.34 per pupil per day (which is £11.70 a week) - though the government was increasing this by £3.50 a week per pupil as of Friday 8 January.
It said its hampers for two weeks, which were reviewed on a regular basis in light of supply, contained:
- Cheese (200g)
- Six red apples
- Four oranges
- Four bananas
- Two cucumbers
- Four carrots
- Eight baked potatoes
- One lettuce
- Two tomatoes
- Four cans of baked beans
- 1kg of pasta
- Four tins of chopped tomatoes
- Two tins of tuna
- Four tins of green peas
- One loaf of bread
- Three malt loaf snacks
- Six yoghurts
Rashford has been a high-profile campaigner for children on free school meals.
His child poverty campaign prompted the government to U-turn on free meals over the summer holidays.
Last month, after a million people signed his petition, the UK government announced a £170m winter grant to help support families in need from early December.
It also said up to £220m would be available to help local authorities across England set up free holiday clubs providing food and activities for children eligible for free school meals, covering the Easter, summer and Christmas holidays in 2021.
In Wales, free school meals during the holidays has been extended by a year, and the Northern Ireland Executive made a pledge in November to provide free school meals in holidays until Easter 2022.
In Scotland - where holiday provision is currently promised up to Easter 2021 - both the SNP and the Scottish Conservatives have pledged to fund free school meals for all primary school pupils during term-time and holidays if they win the 2021 Scottish election.
