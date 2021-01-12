Covid-19: Rule-breakers, eyesight warning and retail gloom

So many of us are spending more time staring at a screen right now and an eye health charity is recommending we learn the "20-20-20" rule to protect our sight. Fight for Sight advises looking at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds, every 20 minutes you're working at a screen, in order to reduce eye strain. The charity also commissioned a survey of 2,000 people which found more than a third believed their eyesight had worsened in the past year. It says the number of us getting regular eye tests is also down and is urging people not to miss their appointments.