Covid: 2.4 million vaccinations given in UK, says PM
- Published
Tougher lockdown measures may be needed, the PM has warned, as he said a total of 2.4 million Covid vaccinations have been given so far in the UK.
Visiting a vaccination centre in Bristol, Boris Johnson said "now is the moment for maximum vigilance".
It comes as thousands more people are due to receive a jab this week after seven mass centres opened in England.
And England's chief medical officer has warned the next few weeks will be "the worst" of the pandemic for the NHS.
Prof Chris Whitty has urged people to minimise unnecessary social contacts.