Covid-19: Vaccination hubs, Whitty's warning and lockdown learning

Scientists have warned stricter measures might be needed to curb infections in England but, right now, the government is focusing on an "all-out public information" campaign to improve compliance with the existing rules. Chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty is appearing on TV and radio this morning urging the public to "stay at home" given what he called the "appalling situation" we are in. He told BBC One's Breakfast that getting case numbers down was "everybody's problem", and "every unnecessary contact" with someone from another household gave the virus an opportunity to be transmitted. "We need to really double down", he added, because "this is the most dangerous time we've had in terms of numbers into the NHS." If you've seen videos online claiming some hospital wards and corridors are empty, BBC Reality Check explains what's really going on.