Covid: UK reports more than 80,000 deaths
- Published
More than 80,000 people have died in the UK within 28 days of a positive Covid test since the start of the pandemic, official figures show.
A further 1,035 deaths in the UK were reported on Saturday, taking the total by that measure to 80,868.
