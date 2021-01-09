Covid-19: 'Act like you've got' the virus and police fines reviewed
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday. We'll have another update for you on Sunday morning.
1. 'Act like you've got' the virus, government urges
People in England are being told to "act like you've got" Covid as part of a government advertising campaign aimed at tackling the rise in infections. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the public should "stay at home" and not get complacent. On Friday, 1,325 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test were recorded in the UK - the highest daily figure yet - along with 68,053 new cases.
2. Fines reviewed after women 'surrounded by police'
Derbyshire Police has said it will review its lockdown fines policy after two women were charged £200 each when they went for a walk with hot drinks five miles from their homes. The force has faced criticism for its enforcement of alleged breaches. Meanwhile, government sources say there is likely to be more focus from police on enforcing rather than explaining lockdown rules.
3. Lockdowns here to stay, even with vaccine plan
Even with a global vaccine rollout in place, there will be more lockdowns and social distancing, the chief economist of the Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development has said. "We probably have another six to nine or 12 months of this ahead of us," Laurence Boone said. Meanwhile, the BBC spoke to small business owners who have not only adapted, but thrived in lockdown.
4. William, Kate and children discuss NHS 'every day'
The Duke of Cambridge has said he talks to his three children about NHS staff "every day" to help them understand the "sacrifices" made during the coronavirus pandemic. During a call to London hospital staff, Prince William said: "A huge thank you for all the hard work, the sleepless nights, the lack of sleep, the anxiety, the exhaustion and everything that you are doing, we are so grateful."
5. The refugee soap maker who is fighting coronavirus
A refugee who began a soap-making business has seen his enterprise become a major weapon in the fight against coronavirus in one of the world's largest settlements of its kind. When Innocent Havyarimana realised how important hand-washing was in tackling the spread of Covid, he lowered prices and made his products more affordable.
