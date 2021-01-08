Michael Apted: TV documentary pioneer and film-maker dies aged 79
- Published
Film director Michael Apted, best known for the Up series of TV documentaries following the lives of 14 people every seven years, has died aged 79.
He also directed Coal Miner's Daughter, Gorillas In The Mist and the 1999 Bond movie The World Is Not Enough.
On the original 7 Up in 1964, he set out to document the journeys of a range of children from all walks of life.
Apted was inspired by the Aristotle quote "give me a child until he is seven and I will show you the man".
Thomas Schlamme, president of the Directors Guild of America, said Apted was a "fearless visionary" whose legacy would live on.
He said Apted "saw the trajectory of things when others didn't and we were all beneficiaries of his wisdom and lifelong dedication".
ITV's managing director Kevin Lygo said the director's six-decade career was "in itself truly remarkable".
He said the Up series "demonstrated the possibilities of television at its finest in its ambition and its capacity to hold up a mirror to society and engage with and entertain people while enriching our perspective on the human condition".
"The influence of Michael's contribution to film and programme-making continues to be felt and he will be sadly missed," Lygo added.