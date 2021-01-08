Covid-19: Highest daily UK death toll and third vaccine approved
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you on Saturday morning.
1. UK records highest daily toll
A further 1,325 people have died in the UK within 28 days of a positive Covid test - a new daily record since the pandemic began. There have now been just short of 80,000 deaths by the measure. The announcement came as another 68,053 new cases of Covid were recorded and the reproduction (R) number - the rate at which an infected person spreads the virus on average - rose slightly to between 1 and 1.4.
2. Third vaccine approved in the UK
A third vaccine has been approved for use in the UK. The jab, from US company Moderna, works in a similar way to the Pfizer one already being administered by the NHS. It offered nearly 95% protection from severe Covid in trials - but supplies are not set to be available until the spring. See how the vaccines compare here.
3. 'Major incident' in London as cases spike
A major incident has been declared in London with Mayor Sadiq Khan warning the spread of Covid is "out of control" and threatening to overwhelm hospitals. Cases have exceeded 1,000 per 100,000 people in the capital and the number of people on mechanical ventilation is up.
4. Cases 'up a third' after Christmas
Covid-19 cases in the UK rose by almost a third in the week after Christmas, reaching 70,000 a day between 26 December and 3 January, according to a major study. The ZOE Covid Symptom Study came as an Office for National Statistics survey suggests just under half of British adults formed a Christmas bubble. Up to three households were allowed to mix across much of the country on Christmas Day.
5. Fashion student warned over crop top creation
A fashion student has been warned not to sell prohibited items on the Depop clothes app after she posted an advert for a crop top made from a train seat cover designed to promote social distancing. Mhari Thurston-Tyler sold the top for £15 but later refunded her customer and took the advert down. The 20-year-old says she had found two of the Chiltern Railways seat covers "balled up on the floor" outside a London station in September.
From next week, international arrivals will have to test negative for coronavirus before leaving their home country and travelling to the UK. Read about the new rules here.
