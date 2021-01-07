Covid-19: Vaccine rollout requires 'unprecedented effort'
- Published
The coronavirus vaccine rollout is a national challenge requiring an unprecedented effort - involving the armed forces - Boris Johnson says.
The PM confirmed almost 1.5 million people in the UK have now received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine.
Over 1,000 GP-led sites in England will offer jabs - with an aim to offer vaccination slots to 13 million people, including all over-80s, by 15 February.
The Army will use "battle preparation techniques" to help achieve that goal.
Speaking at a Downing Street news conference, Mr Johnson said there would likely be "difficulties" in the rollout of the vaccine.
He said: "Let's be clear, this is a national challenge on a scale like nothing we've seen before and it will require an unprecedented national effort.
"Of course, there will be difficulties, appointments will be changed but... the Army is working hand in glove with the NHS and local councils to set up our vaccine network and using battle preparation techniques to help us keep up the pace."