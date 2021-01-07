Covid-19: Birmingham leaders warn vaccine supply is 'running out'
- Published
Birmingham could be left without Covid-19 vaccines as stocks run low and with the city yet to receive the Oxford jab, local leaders say.
Labour and Conservative politicians say doses of the Pfizer vaccine are due to run out on Friday with "no clarity" over when further supplies will arrive.
The Oxford vaccine was rolled out to English GPs on Thursday as part of the NHS's biggest vaccination effort.
There is an aim to vaccinate 13 million people in the top four priority groups.
That target is hoped to be met by mid-February, the earliest point at which England's lockdown could be eased.
On Wednesday, a further 1,041 deaths within 28 days of a positive test were recorded alongside a further 62,322 new cases.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that 1.3 million people in the UK had received at least one dose so far.
Writing to Health Secretary Matt Hancock, the Birmingham leaders criticised a lack of clarity over the vaccination programme in the city.
"We acknowledge that the vaccination rollout is in its early days, but we have also learned today that Birmingham has not yet been supplied with any AstraZeneca stock, while current Pfizer stocks are scheduled to run out on Friday this week with currently no clarity on when further supplies will arrive."
They added "it remains unclear who is responsible for overseeing the vaccination programme in Birmingham, and whom we should hold accountable for progress and delivery".
The letter is signed by Labour leader of Birmingham City Council, Ian Ward, Liam Byrne MP, Labour's candidate for the West Midlands mayor, and by Conservative MP and ex-minister, Andrew Mitchell.
Here's the cross-party letter with @BrumLeader & Brum MP's setting out the urgent information we need to get a grip of the vaccination plan in Birmingham— Liam Byrne (@liambyrnemp) January 7, 2021
Noone knows who's in charge of the programme. There's no AZ vaccines in the 2nd City (Though we're just an hr from Oxford) pic.twitter.com/BiVfHdErEE
The BBC has approached the Department of Health and NHS England for comment.
Birmingham is home to 1.1 million people and some areas there have recorded a 77.6% rise in total coronavirus cases in the past week, according to government data.
England's vaccination programme is described as the biggest in NHS history, with an aim to offer jabs to most care home residents by the end of January and the most vulnerable by mid-February.
Officials leading the vaccination programme are adamant rollout is going to plan - and are cautioning against judging performance too early.
Of course, there will be teething problems, but the fact remains the UK has vaccinated more per head of population than any other country apart from Israel and Bahrain.
While rollout of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine started on Monday, it was actually only being used at the hospital hubs up to Thursday.
Deliveries are now being made to hundreds of local vaccination centres. There are 17 in the Birmingham region so they should start to receive doses imminently.
That should mean there is a vaccine available if they do run out of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab.
Although disruption to the rollout of the programme in the city may still happen as local centres are warning they cannot book patients in until they know they have stock available.
But the fact the city's leaders felt compelled to write to the health secretary to warn about this is an illustration of the pressure in the system at the moment.
Given the high level of infections and current lockdown, there is a desperation in all quarters to get the most at-risk vaccinated as quickly as possible.
And until the nation sees that translate into significant numbers of people getting vaccinated - 2 million a week is the goal - people will remain on edge.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was approved for emergency use on 2 December but requires specialist storage unsuitable for most GP practices, with most doses delivered in hospitals.
The Oxford-AstraZeneca jab was approved on 30 December and does not require specialist storage. It was first rolled out on Monday to hospitals and to GPs in England from Thursday.
Mr Hancock visited a GP surgery in London to promote the roll out earlier - but staff there said delivery of the Oxford vaccine had been delayed.
The health secretary said he was "delighted" care home residents would begin receiving their first Oxford jabs from GPs this week.
"This will ensure the most vulnerable are protected and will save tens of thousands of lives," he said.
GP Ammara Hughes, a partner at Bloomsbury Surgery, told broadcasters its first delivery of the Oxford jab had been pushed back 24 hours to Thursday.
She said: "It's just more frustrating than a concern because we've got the capacity to vaccinate. And if we had a regular supply - we do have the capacity to vaccinate three to four thousand patients a week."
Mr Hancock described supply of vaccine as a "rate-limiting" step.
He said: "For the first three days with the Oxford vaccine we did it in hospitals to check that it was working well and it's working well so now we can make sure that it gets to all those GP surgeries that like this one can do all the vaccinations that are needed.
"The rate-limiting step is the supply of vaccine. We're working with the companies - both Pfizer and AstraZeneca - to increase the supply."
More than 700 local vaccination sites will administer jabs, with the government announcing a further seven mass vaccination sites across England.
Another 180 GP-led sites, 100 new hospital sites and a pilot scheme involving local pharmacies will open this week.
Meanwhile, nearly 19,981 second doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab - which was the first to be approved for emergency use in the UK last month - were administered between 29 December and 3 January, NHS England said.
All of the UK is now under strict virus curbs, with Wales, Northern Ireland and most of Scotland also in lockdown, and vaccinations are progressing across the devolved nations.