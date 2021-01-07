Covid-19: PM says jab rollout needs 'unprecedented effort' as two more life-saving drugs found

As well as the rolling out of vaccines, there's been more good news in the fight against Covid with the discovery of two more life-saving drugs. The anti-inflammatory medications, given via a drip, can cut Covid deaths by a quarter in patients who are sickest, say researchers who have carried out a trial in NHS intensive care units. Supplies are already available across the UK so they can be used immediately to save hundreds of lives, say experts. The drugs - tocilizumab and sarilumab - also speed up patients' recovery and reduce the length of time that critically-ill patients need to spend in intensive care by about a week.