NHS Test and Trace explained in South Asian languages
- Published
With hospitals under extreme pressure and daily infections still high, the NHS Test and Trace system remains an important tool to stop the spread of coronavirus.
The system works to identify people with the virus and the people they have been in close contact with. Those identified are then told to self-isolate for 10 days to help stop the virus spreading.
Anyone who has coronavirus symptoms must self-isolate and get tested. If they test positive they will be contacted by a NHS contact tracer to share details of those whom they have been near.
Punjabi
Reporter Raj Kaur Bilkhu explains how the test-and-trace system works in Punjabi.
Gujarati
Editor Kamlesh Purohit explains how the test-and-trace system works in Gujarati.
Sylheti
Presenter Poppy Begum explains how the test-and-trace system works in Sylheti.
Tamil
Presenter Sangeetha Rajan explains how the test-and-trace system works in Tamil.
Urdu
Reporter Haroon Rashid explains how the test-and-trace system works in Urdu.