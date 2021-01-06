Covid-19: Johnson warns England's lockdown won't end 'with a bang'
The end of England's lockdown will not happen with a "big bang" but will instead be a "gradual unwrapping", Boris Johnson has told MPs.
The prime minister made the comments in the Commons ahead of a retrospective vote on the lockdown measures later.
He said the legislation runs until 31 March to allow a "controlled" easing of restrictions back into local tiers.
He also said the UK was in a "sprint" to vaccinate the vulnerable faster than the virus can reach them.
Mr Johnson said the new variant had "led to more cases than we've seen ever before" and that this had left the government with "no choice but to return to national lockdown".
He said the legislation ran until the end of March but that was not because the government expected the lockdown to continue until then.
"These restrictions will be kept under continuous review", he said, with a "statutory requirement" to reconsider them every two weeks.
Addressing the closure of schools, the PM said "we did everything in our power to keep them open as long as possible" and that was why schools were the "very last thing to close."
He said that "when we begin to move out of lockdown I promise they will be the very first thing to reopen". That could be after the February half term, he said, but "we must be very cautious" about the timetable.