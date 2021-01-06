Covid-19: 'Very little' virus risk at nurseries, says vaccine minister
- Published
Nursery schools present "very little risk" and are Covid-safe, vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi has said, as he defended keeping them open.
Mr Zahawi contrasted nurseries with schools, which were closed because they had been "vectors for the new variant".
Early years providers have called for mass testing and for their staff to be prioritised for vaccination.
The Unison union called for nurseries to close to all but vulnerable children and those of key workers.
Announcing the national lockdown for England on Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised: "Everyone will still be able to access early years settings such as nurseries."
In Scotland and Northern Ireland, nurseries are closed along with other schools. But in Wales they also remain open.
One nursery owner in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, told the BBC that a prolonged closure carried the risk of going out of business but said it was hard to reassure staff on safety when he did not have "any of the facts".
"I've come in this morning and I've got staff crying and saying they are scared of this new variant," said Paul Trauberman, of the Rainbow Smiles nursery.
The Early Years Alliance, which represents nursery providers, said most nurseries wanted to stay open but do not feel confident they have the support and protection they need.
Some which share sites with schools have been given discretion to close by the government guidance and some others have independently decided to shut, the alliance said.
The alliance is calling for mass testing at nurseries and priority access to vaccines for their staff, many of whom are over 50.
Staff 'at risk'
Unison backed the call for vaccine priority and mass testing, but said nurseries should be shut along with schools across the UK.
The union's head of education Jon Richards said: "Keeping nurseries and other pre-schools open puts staff and communities at risk.
"Social distancing is impossible with young children and the government has yet to publish the scientific evidence to justify nurseries being treated differently to schools."
Asked about concerns from staff about keeping early years education open, Mr Zahawi told BBC Breakfast: "It's the right thing to do."
He said that at nurseries with the very youngest children "there is very little risk". "The nursery sector has taken tremendous care in making sure the premises are Covid-safe," he added.
Moving education at primary and secondary schools online for all but the children of key workers and those deemed vulnerable was "a last resort", the minister said.
He said: "The schools are safe but they can act as vectors for the new variant which is much more transmissible in community settings."
Bristol mother-of-three Eleni Franklin said she could see the case for treating schools and nurseries differently, having seen only one case at her daughter's nursery while her older child's school had experienced several.
Kara Willetts, from Tewkesbury in Gloucestershire, said her three-year-old daughter "really suffered" from isolation during the first lockdown. She said she had full confidence in her nursery's Covid measures.
