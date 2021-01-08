Covid: Lockdown rules explained in five South Asian languages
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new lockdown restrictions in England on 4 January. People have been told to stay at home and only go outside for essential reasons, such as medical appointments, emergencies and exercise.
Schools and colleges have moved to online learning and summer examinations have been cancelled. The measures have been introduced to prevent the NHS from becoming overwhelmed by a surge in cases, caused by the new variant, which spreads up to 70% more quickly. The national restrictions are expected to last until at least the middle of February.
Urdu
Reporter Haroon Rashid explains what you can and can't do in Urdu.
Punjabi
Reporter Raj Kaur Bilkhu explains what you can and can't do in Punjabi.
Tamil
Presenter Sangeetha Rajan explains what you can and can't do in Tamil.
Sylheti
Presenter Poppy Begum explains what you can and can't do in Sylheti.
Gujarati
Radio Presenter Shruti Chauhan explains what you can and can't do in Gujarati.