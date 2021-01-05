Covid-19: 1.3m vaccinated, help for firms, and Joe Wicks' PE returns
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you on Wednesday morning.
1. PM pledges daily figures for Covid jabs
At a Downing Street press conference on Tuesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government will give daily updates on how many people have been given a Covid-19 vaccine, with 1.3 million people in the UK having had their first dose. It comes as the UK recorded more than 60,000 confirmed positive coronavirus tests in one day for the first time during the pandemic. Official figures show there were 60,916 new cases as well as 830 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test.
2. Grants for locked-down businesses
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced that businesses affected by the current lockdown will get grants of up to £9,000 per property. The cash is in addition to help with business rates and the furlough scheme. Mr Sunak told the BBC he was "committed to protecting jobs and supporting businesses" but some groups have warned the money may not be enough.
3. Gove confirms GCSE and A-Level exams cancelled
Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has said that teacher-led assessments will be used to award grades for this year's A-Level and GCSE exams in England after schools were ordered to close to most pupils until at least the middle of February. Mr Gove said the decision came after the UK's chief medical officers recommended moving the coronavirus threat level to five - the highest on the scale. Nurseries and early years care remain open. You can read more about why schools are closed here.
4. 'I'll relax without feeling guilty'
As the country is told to stay at home again, Newsbeat has been finding out what lessons people have learned from previous lockdowns. Leonie Wall, 22, says she felt under pressure to be productive and get things done the first time round. "We've all had such a difficult year, sometimes I have to remind myself that the world has literally come to a stop. I'll allow myself to just actually relax without feeling guilty for not being productive," she tells Newsbeat. You can read more about young people's lockdown lessons here.
5. 'The nation's PE teacher' to get us moving again
Joe Wicks, the personal trainer whose daily PE lessons for children became an online hit during the first lockdown last year, is bringing them back. From next week, Wicks says he will be running free workouts on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Dubbed 'the nation's PE teacher', Wicks told the BBC he wants to help children "feel optimistic" during the third lockdown.
And don't forget...
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
Plus, the rules about lockdown do vary across the UK. Find out what the restrictions are where you live.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- LACKING MOTIVATION?: 6 hours of dance hits to help you stay energised all day long
- THE NAKED SCIENTISTS: Why are people catching coronavirus on purpose?