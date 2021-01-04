Covid: New lockdown for England as cases surge
- Published
Everyone in England must stay at home except for permitted reasons during a new coronavirus lockdown beginning at midnight, Boris Johnson has announced.
All schools and colleges will close to most pupils and switch to remote learning until the middle of February.
The PM urged people to follow the new rules immediately amid surging virus cases and patient numbers.
He said those in the top four priority groups would receive a first vaccine dose by mid-February.
Scotland earlier issued a stay-at-home order and joined Wales in closing classrooms for most pupils.
Northern Ireland's Stormont Executive are also meeting to discuss possible new measures.
