Covid-19: UK lockdown, school closures and mental health tips

The prime minister is once again ordering us to "Stay at home, Protect the NHS, Save lives" as infection levels surge. Wales and Northern Ireland are already two weeks into their own lockdowns, but they've also announced new virus measures. Things look similar to March in many ways, with the most vulnerable told to shield. We've set out all of the rules in detail. Boris Johnson admitted the coming weeks would be "the hardest yet". Scotland's lockdown will be reviewed at the end of January. England's rules are expected to last until at least mid-February, by which time the PM hopes everyone in the top four priority groups - some 14 million people - will have received a first dose of the vaccine.