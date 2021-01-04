Nóra Quoirin: Coroner records schoolgirl jungle death as 'misadventure'
A London schoolgirl found dead on holiday in a Malaysian jungle died by misadventure, a coroner has recorded.
Nóra Quoirin, 15, from Balham, south-west London, was discovered dead nine days after she went missing from an eco-resort in August 2019.
A verdict of death by misadventure indicates it was an accident, rather than criminal.
Reacting to the verdict, Nóra's mother Meabh Quoirin said: "We will still fight for Nora's story to be heard."
Mrs Quoirin had told the inquest that she believed her daughter was abducted, and rejected the possibility that her daughter might have wandered off alone.
But a pathologist who carried out a second post-mortem examination told the inquest Nóra's body had no injuries to suggest she was attacked or restrained.
On the inquest's final day of evidence, an investigating officer who was on duty the morning Nóra was reported missing said he was confident there were no criminal elements involved in her disappearance.
Coroner Maimoonah Aid delivered her verdict on Monday after hearing evidence from 48 witnesses.
Nóra's family, from Balham, were staying in Sora House in Dusun eco-resort near Seremban, about 40 miles (65km) south of Kuala Lumpur, when they reported Nóra missing, the day after they had arrived.
The 15-year-old, who was born with holoprosencephaly - a disorder which affects brain development - was eventually found by a group of civilian volunteers in a palm-oil plantation less than two miles from the holiday home.