Euromillions: Jackpot of more than £39m won by UK ticket-holder
A UK ticket-holder has started the new year by winning the EuroMillions jackpot of nearly £40m.
One ticket matched all five regular numbers and two lucky stars in the draw on Friday night to win the £39,774,466.40 prize.
Camelot's Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at the National Lottery, said: "What an amazing start to 2021 for UK EuroMillions players."
The winning numbers were 16, 28, 32, 44 and 48 with the lucky stars 01 and 09.
Mr Carter said 10 other ticket-holders had each won £1m in the UK Millionaire Maker New Year's Day event.
Those who had bought a ticket should check their numbers and contact the National Lottery "to claim the first big prizes of 2021," he added.