Covid-19: 12-week vaccine gap defended, and a different New Year's Eve

There's been a bit of reaction this week to the UK's new vaccination plan which will change how the doses are given out. The original plan was to give people the second dose of the Pfizer jab 21 days after the first, but the gap between doses for both vaccines has now been extended to 12 weeks. It means more people will get the first jab sooner, but many patients who had been booked in for their second dose have seen their appointments cancelled. The UK's chief medical officers have defended the Covid vaccination plan after criticism from doctors, saying that getting more people vaccinated with the first jab "is much more preferable". More about how the vaccine is being rolled out here.