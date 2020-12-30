Covid-19: Second vaccine approved for use in UK and England's tiers to be reviewed
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday. We'll have another update for you on Thursday morning.
1. Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine approved for use in UK
The coronavirus vaccine designed by scientists at the University of Oxford has been approved for use in the UK, and rollout will begin on 4 January. The UK has ordered 100 million doses from the manufacturer AstraZeneca - enough to vaccinate 50 million people - with the elderly, care home residents and health and care workers being given priority.
2. Millions more braced for tougher rules in England
Government sources have indicated an announcement later will see more areas move into England's toughest restrictions. Health Secretary Matt Hancock is due to detail the changes - which could be introduced within days - in the House of Commons after 14:30 GMT. Here's what we know so far.
3. US reports first known case of highly-infectious variant
The first reported US case of the highly-infectious Covid-19 variant that emerged in the UK has been confirmed in the state of Colorado. The patient, a man in his 20s with no recent travel history, is currently in isolation. State health officials said they were working to identify contacts and other potential cases of the new variant.
4. Almost 500,000 in Wuhan may have had virus: Study
Significantly more people are likely to have been infected with coronavirus in the Chinese city where it was first discovered, a new study has found. Some 5% of people in Wuhan - 1,100km south of Beijing - may have had it, researchers said, equal to almost 500,000 people. If true, that is almost 10 times higher than Wuhan's officially recorded number of 50,354 cases.
5. What can we learn from lockdown businesses?
This year has been one of unprecedented economic misery, especially for those who work in the hospitality and retail sectors. But for some it provided a jolt. Starting a business has been a way to take back a measure of control - and provide a sense of hope. So what can we learn from the people who created start-ups during the pandemic?
