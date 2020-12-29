Covid-19: NHS in 'eye of storm' and the dogs fighting loneliness

NHS front-line staff are "back in the eye of the storm" as coronavirus cases in the UK reach record highs and hospitalisations soar, the health service's boss in England says. Sir Simon Steven describes 2020 as probably "the toughest year most of us can remember", in an end-of-year message to workers. NHS England has said that the number of people being treated for the virus in hospitals in England is now 20,426, which is higher than the previous peak of just under 19,000 in April.