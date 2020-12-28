Covid-19: Hospital pressure and five things to help this winter

Hospitals and ambulance services are coming under increased pressure as the new coronavirus variant fuels a rise in infections, health bosses have said. London Ambulance Service received as many emergency calls on Boxing Day as it did at the height of the first wave of Covid-19, the BBC has learned. The service and at least two others have urged people to call 999 only if there is a serious emergency. And NHS Providers, which represents hospital trusts in England, said hospitals in London and the south of England were under "real pressure" due to demand from Covid-19 and other conditions, as well as staff absence.