Covid-19: Variant spreads, as EU states begin vaccinations
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. New variant detected in more countries
The new, highly contagious variant of coronavirus - first identified in the UK - has now been detected in a number of European countries, as well as Japan and Canada. In Spain, Switzerland and Sweden cases have been linked to people who had travelled from the UK. But in Ontario, Canada, an infected couple had no known travel history or high-risk contacts. Japan, which has reported infections in five passengers from the UK, has said it will ban most non-resident foreign nationals from entering the country for a month from Monday. The discovery of the variant has prompted a number of countries to impose travel bans on the UK. Read our explainer here on what we know about it.
2. Mass vaccination programmes begin across the EU
Countries across the EU have begun their vaccination programmes after receiving the first shipments of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 jab. The vaccine has been delivered to all 27 member states and some started administering the jabs on Saturday, saying they were not prepared to wait another day. Indeed, a healthcare worker in Budapest was the first person in the bloc to get the shot. It comes after the EU's medicine regulator this week approved the jab for member states. Check here for when you're likely to get the vaccine if you live in the UK.
3. Toughest rules applied to 24 million
Some 24 million people in England are now living under the harshest Covid restrictions. About six million people in east and south-east England went into tier four - which includes a "stay at home" order - on Saturday. It comes as the official UK coronavirus deaths passed 70,000 on Christmas Day - reaching 70,405 on Boxing Day. You can find out what tier you're in here, while we've got a rundown of the new rules here.
4. How did Covid-19 alter world events in 2020?
It's been a year like no other, with life upended by a virus that has, in less than 12 months, infected more than 67 million people, impacted 80% of jobs, and placed billions in lockdown. But how might events have unfolded if the coronavirus had never struck? Here are just four political issues, from four continents, that were altered by the pandemic.
5. The brass bands fighting for survival
It has been a difficult year for so many people - not least musicians and other performers. Brass bands in Yorkshire have spoken of their battle for survival, with Covid restrictions decimating incomes and harming their wellbeing. But the Brass Bands England charity has stepped in, launching a national fundraising initiative that has already secured more than £100,000 to help struggling bands across the country.
And don't forget...
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
Plus, if you're able to see loved ones on Christmas Day this year then check out our handy tips on how you can avoid catching Covid.
