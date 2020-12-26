Gale weather warnings for UK as Storm Bella moves in
- Published
Storm Bella is due to bring gusts of up to 70mph and heavy rain to the UK on Saturday, forecasters have warned.
The Met Office has issued warnings for wind and rain in parts of England, Wales, Northern Ireland and southern Scotland, with coastal areas expected to be impacted the most.
It said 15-25mm of rain is likely to fall in Wales and south-west England, with up to 40-60mm over some hills.
It comes after evacuation centres were set up amid flooding in Bedfordshire.
Residents in 1,300 homes by the River Great Ouse were advised to move out following high water levels on Christmas Day and a "severe" flood warning is in place.
The Met Office's amber weather warning for parts of Wales and southern England says travel could be disrupted from Saturday night through to Sunday morning.
It also warned that flying debris could cause injury or be a risk to life, and buildings could be damaged in the storm.
BBC Weather forecaster Susan Powell said: "Storm Bella is now looming large to the north of the UK.
"Make no mistake, this is a powerful system that will bring problems to parts of the UK."