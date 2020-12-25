UK white Christmas declared after overnight snow
Parts of the UK are waking up to snowy scenes, with a "white Christmas" officially declared by the Met Office.
Early morning snowfall was spotted in Leconfield in Humberside and Wattisham in Suffolk.
Most of the country will have clear and dry weather for Christmas Day but a light scattering of snow is possible for other parts of eastern parts of England.
It comes as people had to be rescued from their cars and homes amid flooding in some areas.
Alex Burkill, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said there would be "harsh widespread frost" for many first thing Christmas morning.
"So it could be a 'white' Christmas in as much as lots of people are going to wake up to a frost," he said.
"For most areas it's going to be a pretty dry day, just cold, but there is a chance we could see a few showers of snow across eastern parts of England, particularly early on Christmas Day."
Rain has caused flooding elsewhere in the UK, including in Wales and in the Midlands.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service dealt with 500 calls in a matter of hours between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
Police in Northamptonshire said the emergency services evacuated more than 1,000 people from the Billing Aquadrome holiday park on Thursday night and water had reached up to 5ft deep in some places.
A couple were rescued from a submerged car on Christmas Eve near Norwich in what onlookers called a "Christmas miracle", while heavy rainfall in Cambridgeshire left some roads impassable.
On Boxing Day, Storm Bella is forecast to bring further downpours and winds of up to 70mph in some coastal locations.
An amber warning for wind has been issued for parts of southern Wales and across southern England from 22:00 GMT on 26 December.
A yellow warning for wind also applies for the whole of England and Wales from 15:00 GMT on Boxing Day.
There will also be a yellow warning for rain in place for Wales, parts of the south-west and north-west of England, and north-western Scotland.