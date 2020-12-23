Covid-19: Millions more people to enter tier 4 on Boxing Day
- Published
Millions more people in the east and south east of England are to enter tier four on Boxing Day, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced.
The places moving into the highest level of restrictions - which include a "stay at home" order - border the areas already in tier four.
A number of areas will also move up into tiers three and two.
Mr Hancock also revealed that another new coronavirus variant from South Africa has been detected in the UK.
He said anyone who had been there in the last two weeks must quarantine immediately.
On Wednesday, a further 39,237 people in the UK tested positive for virus - an all-time high - and there were 744 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to government figures.
However, cases were thought to be higher in the UK during the spring peak when testing was much more limited.
The health secretary told the Downing Street briefing the old tiering system was not enough to control the new variant of the virus.
He said cases had been rising in some of the places close to where the current tier four restrictions are, such as East Anglia, which had seen a "significant number" of the new fast-spreading variant.
"It is therefore necessary to put more of the East and South East of England into tier four."
Areas moving to tier four are: Sussex, Oxfordshire, Suffolk, Norfolk, Cambridgeshire, Hampshire, with the exception of the New Forest, and the parts of Essex and Surrey not already in the toughest restrictions.
Mr Hancock also announced that other areas would move into higher tiers.
Areas moving to tier three are: Bristol, Gloucestershire, Somerset, including the North Somerset council area, Swindon, the Isle of Wight, the New Forest and Northamptonshire as well as Cheshire and Warrington.
Cornwall and Herefordshire will move into tier two.
The health secretary also said two cases have been detected of another new variant of the coronavirus in the UK.
Both were contacts of cases who have travelled from South Africa over the past few weeks, he said.
He said: "This new variant is highly concerning because it is yet more transmissible and it appears to have mutated further than the new variant that has been discovered in the UK."
The health secretary said both cases and close contacts of the cases have been quarantined.
There are immediate restrictions on travel from South Africa and the government is telling those who have been in contact with anyone who has been in South Africa in the last fortnight that they must quarantine.
He added: "These measures are temporary while we investigate further this new strain which is shortly to be analysed at Porton Down."
Mr Hancock also revealed the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has now submitted full data to the regulator for approval.
He said: "Amid all this difficulty, the great hope for 2021 is of course the vaccine.
"The vaccine is our route out of all this and however tough this Christmas and this winter is going to be, we know that the transforming force of science is helping to find a way through.
"I'm delighted to be able to tell you that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine developed here in the UK has submitted its full data package to the MHRA for approval.
"This is the next step towards a decision on the deployment of the vaccine which is already being manufactured, including here in the UK."
