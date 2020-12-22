BBC News

Covid-19: Agreement 'reached with France' over UK border

Published
media captionMany drivers are stuck in Kent as France remains closed

An agreement has been reached with the French government over the UK border after days of disruption, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said.

He said hauliers would be updated later but should still not go to Kent.

French authorities say some journeys will be allowed for residents and nationals with a recent negative test.

More than 2,850 lorries are stuck in Kent after France shut its UK border on Sunday for 48 hours amid concern over the fast-spreading coronavirus variant.

More on this story

  • Covid-19: Dover port traffic halted due to new strain

    Published
    1 day ago

  • Covid-19: Tighter restrictions likely, Sir Patrick Vallance warns

    Published
    23 hours ago

  • Covid-19: More than 40 countries ban UK arrivals

    Published
    20 hours ago

  • Coronavirus: EU urges countries to lift UK travel bans

    Published
    8 minutes ago

  • Truckers' tales: On the road amid border gridlock

    Published
    19 hours ago