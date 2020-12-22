Covid-19: Agreement 'reached with France' over UK border
An agreement has been reached with the French government over the UK border after days of disruption, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said.
He said hauliers would be updated later but should still not go to Kent.
French authorities say some journeys will be allowed for residents and nationals with a recent negative test.
More than 2,850 lorries are stuck in Kent after France shut its UK border on Sunday for 48 hours amid concern over the fast-spreading coronavirus variant.