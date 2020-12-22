Covid-19: Border disruption, calls to end UK travel bans and cases in Antarctica

The company behind the Covid-19 vaccine being given to people in the UK says it is "highly likely" the vaccine will protect people against the new variant of the virus. But if necessary, the vaccine could be re-engineered in a matter of weeks, BioNTech's boss said. UK scientists discovered the variant after analysing a sharp rise in cases in the south-east of England. They say it could spread up to 70% more quickly than other forms of the virus. The new variant is thought to be present in many parts of the UK, but may have originated abroad. Scientists have said it was spotted here because of the strength of the UK's surveillance system. Here is everything we know about the new variant so far.