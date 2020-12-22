Covid-19: Border disruption, calls to end UK travel bans and cases in Antarctica
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you on Wednesday morning.
1. Lorry queues grow amid Channel closure
More than 1,500 lorries are now stuck in Kent waiting to leave the UK as politicians thrash out a plan to reopen France's border to trade and travel. France shut the Channel crossing for 48 hours on Sunday amid fears of a new coronavirus variant. Any solution would probably include testing for lorry drivers, BBC Paris correspondent Hugh Schofield said. Truckers waiting to cross have described themselves as "tired, disappointed and scared". Meanwhile, more than 50 countries have now banned UK arrivals due to fears about the new, more transmissible variant found in England. The EU Commission has urged countries to drop their travel bans. But EU member states are free to set their own rules on border controls and may continue with their own policies.
2. Vaccine 'likely' to work against new variant
The company behind the Covid-19 vaccine being given to people in the UK says it is "highly likely" the vaccine will protect people against the new variant of the virus. But if necessary, the vaccine could be re-engineered in a matter of weeks, BioNTech's boss said. UK scientists discovered the variant after analysing a sharp rise in cases in the south-east of England. They say it could spread up to 70% more quickly than other forms of the virus. The new variant is thought to be present in many parts of the UK, but may have originated abroad. Scientists have said it was spotted here because of the strength of the UK's surveillance system. Here is everything we know about the new variant so far.
3. New, unwelcome milestone for the UK
The number of excess deaths in the UK - those above expected levels - since the start of the pandemic has passed 81,000. Office for National Statistics data shows nearly 14,000 deaths in the week of 11 December. This was 13% above the expected levels for this time of year, down from 15% the week before. Excess deaths are the difference between the total number of deaths registered (the height of the shaded area in the chart below) and the average over the previous five years for the same weeks (shown by the dashed line). Meanwhile, the UK recorded a further 36,804 cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, as well as a further 691 deaths within 28 days of a positive test. It is the largest daily number of cases recorded yet, though it is thought the infection rate was higher during the first peak when testing was more limited.
4. Covid reaches Antarctica
Coronavirus has reached the Antarctic continent, which had so far been free of Covid-19. The Chilean army has reported 36 cases at its Bernardo O'Higgins research station on the Antarctic Peninsula. The 36 - 26 of whom are military personnel and 10 maintenance workers - have been evacuated to Chile. The news comes just days after Chile's navy confirmed three cases on a ship which had taken supplies and personnel to the research station. The news means that Covid cases have now been recorded on all seven continents.
5. Boy, 10, raises £700 for key worker presents
The father of a 10-year-old boy has said he is "so proud" of his son for fundraising, buying and handing out Christmas gifts to key workers. Kai, from Coalville, Leicestershire, who has autism, raised nearly £700 online to buy selection boxes for front-line workers in the police, fire and ambulance services. He said he wanted to do it "to make people happy". Nathan Keightley said it has helped his son to express his emotions.
