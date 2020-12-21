Covid-19: UK travel bans, NI Christmas bubbles and SPOTY

The number of daily coronavirus infections reached an all-time high on Sunday, and in the face of that surge, Northern Ireland has joined the rest of the UK in drastically curbing relaxations for Christmas. Households will only be able to form Christmas bubbles for one day, but the Stormont Executive said there would be flexibility around which one in order to accommodate those who have to work. Look up the rules wherever you are in the UK, and get more detail on Christmas in particular.