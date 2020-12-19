Covid-19: Christmas rules tightened for England
The planned relaxation of Covid rules for Christmas has been scrapped for large parts of south-east England and cut to just Christmas Day for the rest of England.
From midnight, a new tier four will be introduced in areas such as London, Kent, Essex and Bedfordshire.
A stay-at-home order will be issued to residents there, with those travelling to work or for education exempt.
Social mixing will be cut to meeting one person in an open public space.
