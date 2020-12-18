Coronavirus: Woman, 108, gets Covid jab at care home
- Published
A 108-year-old woman who lived through the Spanish flu pandemic is among the first residents at a care home in Carmarthenshire to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.
Mary Keir was one of 37 people at the Llandeilo site to receive their first dose of the Pfizer-Biontech jab.
She said she felt "much safer and happier" having done so.
Covid-19 is the second pandemic she has lived through - she was four at the onset of the 1916 Spanish Flu outbreak.
The retired nurse, from St Davids in Pembrokeshire, worked as a ward sister at Llandough Hospital in Cardiff during and after World War Two.
The Awel Twyi care home said Ms Keir's was the first hand that shot up when the Hywel Dda University Health Board vaccination team asked who would have the jab.
"I was really happy to have the vaccine, we've been waiting for it to be ready," she said.
"Thank God for the people who have been able to get it for us. We're very lucky."
Ros Jervis, director of public health, described the vaccination programme as a "significant moment" for people in west Wales.
"This is not the start of the vaccine roll-out to all care home residents yet but being a part of this pilot will put us in a good place to start once learnings from the care home pilot has been captured."