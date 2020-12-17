Toughest Covid rules extended in south of England
- Published
More parts of the east and south-east of England will be subject to the toughest coronavirus restrictions from 00:001 GMT on Saturday, the health secretary has said.
They include Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, Hertfordshire and parts of Cambridgeshire, Surrey, East Sussex and Hampshire.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
