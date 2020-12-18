Covid-19: Tougher tiers and lockdowns for millions and curbs hit retailers
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 GMT.
1. Millions to be subject to toughest Covid rules
Millions of people across the UK are preparing for tougher coronavirus restrictions amid growing concern about the rising number of cases. Northern Ireland, which will enter a new lockdown on 26 December, has "never been in such a bad position", with the health service in danger of being "completely crushed", according to Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill. Some 38 million people in England will be subject to the nation's strictest measures from midnight. Wales had already announced a lockdown from 28 December, while Scottish leaders are warning they cannot rule out a similar move.
2. Lockdown restrictions hit retail sales
Store closures enforced by Covid restrictions pushed down UK retail sales by 3.8% in November, ending a six-month streak of rising trade, figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) suggest. Clothing store sales saw a sharp fall in volumes when compared with the previous month, the ONS says, while business feedback suggests consumers have brought forward Christmas spending.
3. Patients to get 'long Covid' checks at six weeks
Patients in hospital with coronavirus should be offered a follow-up six weeks later to check for "long Covid" symptoms, says the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, which issues guidance to the NHS. It has identified 28 of the most common symptoms, from breathlessness and dizziness to chest pain, and the NHS has opened 69 specialist clinics across England to offer rehabilitation to people recovering from the disease.
4. 'After 10 months apart, we can't wait for Christmas'
To meet or not to meet - it's the dilemma facing families across the UK as they consider plans for Christmas. Caroline Lowbridge hears how one family plans a first reunion since March on 23 December. "We're marking it off on the calendar, day by day," says Megan Payne, 58, who had seen her youngest granddaughter just twice before finding herself confined to home.
5. How schools managed to save the Christmas nativity
Coronavirus restrictions might have deprived parents of the joys of seeing nervous little ones perform faltering versions of Away in a Manger. But, as Ella Wills reports, many schools have refused to let the pandemic ruin the festive spirit, finding innovative ways to save the nativity play.
And don't forget...
...if you're concerned about the prospect of picking up - or passing on - the virus over Christmas, we have some advice from scientists.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
