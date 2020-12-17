Royal Christmas card: Prince William and Kate release family photograph
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared an image from their Norfolk home on their official Christmas card.
Taken at Anmer Hall - a Georgian house on the Queen's Sandringham Estate - the photograph shows the couple and Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis posing on some bales of hay.
The festive card is sent to friends, associates and their charities.
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have also released the image on their card - taken in their garden.
Prince Charles and Camilla posed for a photograph at their home in Birkhall, Aberdeenshire.
It has become an annual tradition for the royals to reveal which of their favourite photographs they have chosen for the cards they send out each Christmas.
Last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Christmas card featured their baby son Archie for the first time.
In this year's photograph, Prince William and Kate grin as they sit with their children George, seven, Charlotte, five, and two-year-old Louis.
It was taken by Matt Porteous, who has received royal commissions in the past from Prince William and Kate, including for behind the scenes moments from Louis' christening.
He also captured the family playing in a garden that Kate had created for last year's Chelsea Flower Show.
The picture's release comes after the Cambridges took part in their first red carpet engagement as a family of five, as they went to the London Palladium theatre to watch a performance of Pantoland.
Less than a week later, the pantomime run was forced to close as London entered tier three, the top level of coronavirus restrictions.
Earlier this month the duke and duchess travelled around Great Britain on the royal train to thank key workers for their efforts during the pandemic.
