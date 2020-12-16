Covid: UK keeps Christmas rules but some advice changes
The four UK nations have "unanimously" agreed to keep relaxed Christmas Covid rules in place, the prime minister has said - but some advice will change.
The eased rules will still be in place between 23 to 27 December, but sterner warnings will be issued to urge people to keep social contact low.
Boris Johnson said people must show "personal responsibility" and try to avoid contact with vulnerable people.
Only two households are advised to mix in Wales, under new stricter advice.
Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced that all non-essential retail and close contact services in Wales must close at the end of trading on Christmas Eve.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said her government would also be issuing stronger guidance on gatherings.
"The safest way to spend Christmas this year is to spend it in your own home with your own household - if you can do that, that is my strong recommendation," she said.
UK leaders have come under pressure to review the five-day plan as Covid infections continue to rise in Wales and parts of south-east England.