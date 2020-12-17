Cancelling Christmas: 'They said they understood'

But Mick and Debbie still decided to call off the Boxing Day buffet at their home in Chineham, Hampshire, this week. "Everyone was saying 'I'll bring desserts' and 'I'll bring this' and 'I'll bring that'," says Mick, 59, who owns a travel PR company. "But over the last couple of days... there's been so much talk about this Christmas relaxation that I think for one year only, the sensible thing to do is just not to bother. We can do it any old time, you know?"