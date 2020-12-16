BBC News

Prince Harry and Meghan sign Spotify podcast deal

Published
image copyrightReuters

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed a deal with streaming service Spotify to produce and host podcasts.

Prince Harry and Meghan's charity will receive an undisclosed sum from the partnership between their production company, Archewell Audio, and Spotify.

In a trailer, Prince Harry and Megan promised "different perspectives" and interviews with "amazing people".

It comes after the couple this year signed a Netflix deal to produce a range of programmes and series.

Their first podcast, due for release during the Christmas period, is described as a holiday special.

The trailer on the Spotify's website features the duke and duchess promoting the deal, with Harry saying: "That's what this project is all about, to bring forward different perspectives and voices that perhaps you haven't heard before and find our common ground."

About the first podcast episode, Meghan said: "We're talking to some amazing people, they're going to share their memories that have really helped shape this past year which has been, as we know, a difficult one for everyone."

Prince Harry said: "So many people have been through so much pain this year, experiencing loss, a huge amount of uncertainty, but it feels worth acknowledging that 2020 has connected us in ways we could have never imagined, through endless acts of compassion and kindness."

The couple are now living in California after announcing in January that they would be stepping back as senior royals.

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Harry and Meghan to make shows with Netflix

    Published
    2 September

  • 'Living in Meghan's shoes' helped Prince Harry see racial bias

    Published
    26 October

  • Meghan: Duchess of Sussex tells of miscarriage 'pain and grief'

    Published
    25 November

  • Prince Harry urges US citizens to 'reject hate speech' and vote in the presidential election

    Published
    23 September

  • Harry and Meghan call to end 'structural racism'

    Published
    1 October