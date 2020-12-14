Covid-19: London joins tier 3, a virus variant and an artist's NHS tribute

The surge in cases in the south-east of England may in part be due to a new variant of coronavirus. The health secretary said at least 60 different local authorities in England have recorded Covid infections caused by the new variant. He said the World Health Organization had been notified and the Porton Down science laboratory was doing detailed studies - but added there was "nothing to suggest" it caused worse disease or that vaccines would no longer work. "We've currently identified over 1,000 cases with this variant predominantly in the south of England, although cases have been identified in nearly 60 different local authority areas," he told MPs. BBC medical editor Fergus Walsh said the new variant was "nothing to panic about now, but absolutely right that the geneticists at Porton Down and elsewhere do all the due diligence and look at this".